ADB should expand social sector engagements in countries like India, says Subhash Chandra Garg

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 3:15:21 PM

Emphasising that ADB has helped the developing countries in building infrastructure and reducing extreme poverty for the past 52 years, Garg said innovation in financing will be the key to success of long-term growth strategy.

ADB, Subhash Chandra Garg, Asian Development Bank, Economic Affairs Secretary, economic development, digital economyEmphasising that ADB has helped the developing countries in building infrastructure and reducing extreme poverty for the past 52 years, Garg said innovation in financing will be the key to success of long-term growth strategy.

Asserting that Asia continues to be the growth engine of the world, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg Saturday said the ADB must expand its private sector operations to boost economic development. Addressing the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) here, he said there is a rising need for the agency to focus on strengthening human capital and develop social safety nets.

“Therefore, we urge the ADB management to expand it social sector engagements in countries like India, while at the same time, continuing with the focus on making cities smart, providing 24×7 water and power supply, enhancing connectivity, and mitigating the risk of climate change. Our regional cooperation initiatives must aim to integrate the countries of the region with the global value chains,” he said.

“While ADB should continue helping the member countries harness their growth potential by providing larger financial resources, it must expand its private sector operations across the region. By investing more through equity and infrastructure trusts, ADB can play a meaningful role in development of private sector initiatives,” Garg, India’s Alternate Governor on ADB’s Board of Governors, said. ADB’s private sector operations reached USD 3.14 billion in 2018, a 37 per cent increase from the previous fiscal, and stood at 14.5 per cent of its overall commitment.

Also read: This country’s currency note was named world’s best; check how it looks

Emphasising that ADB has helped the developing countries in building infrastructure and reducing extreme poverty for the past 52 years, Garg said innovation in financing will be the key to success of long-term growth strategy. “This will require careful fine-tuning of both public and private sector financing. Private financing has to be carefully shepherded to the right sectors like manufacturing, services and new digital economy industries with active support of equity financing from ADB and other multilateral agencies,” he said.

Private investment in more difficult sectors like infrastructure and human capital improvement, however, will not flow unless these projects are sufficiently de-risked for the private sector with both direct investment as well as provision of guarantees and other structured support, he said. He further said that ADB has played a pivotal role in helping member countries change their developmental landscape all these years.

“However, in order to realise the goals of shared prosperity in Asia and the Pacific and meet the Sustainable Development Goals on poverty and hunger by 2030, ADB will require to continue providing affordable financing to its borrowing members, offer lending instruments which are innovative, and expand equity financing to private sector,” he said.

It must also remain fully engaged in funding of infrastructure and human development projects by funding directly and structuring projects appropriately and guiding them as a key knowledge partner in their developmental journey, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. ADB should expand social sector engagements in countries like India, says Subhash Chandra Garg
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition