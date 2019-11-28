Action against 1,271 firms for misusing export scheme: Piyush Goyal

Published: November 28, 2019 1:44:25 AM

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Goyal said the companies that have misused the system have been denied further facility under the export promotion scheme.

The commerce ministry has initiated action against 1,271 companies for misusing facilities under the export promotion scheme during the last three years, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Goyal said the companies that have misused the system have been denied further facility under the export promotion scheme.

Their importer-exporter code has been cancelled/suspended, financial penalty imposed, and recovery proceedings initiated, the minister added. However, he didn’t elaborate on the exact nature of the misuse.

In a separate reply, Goyal said that about 268 units have come up during last 4-5 years (against two units in 2014), which are manufacturing mobile handsets and sub-assemblies/parts/components in the country.

