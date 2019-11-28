Action against 1,271 firms for misusing export scheme: Piyush Goyal

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Goyal said the companies that have misused the system have been denied further facility under the export promotion scheme.

Their importer-exporter code has been cancelled/suspended, financial penalty imposed, and recovery proceedings initiated, the minister added. However, he didn’t elaborate on the exact nature of the misuse.

In a separate reply, Goyal said that about 268 units have come up during last 4-5 years (against two units in 2014), which are manufacturing mobile handsets and sub-assemblies/parts/components in the country.