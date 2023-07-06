scorecardresearch
Achievement of e-NAM path breaking in agri-marketing sector with Rs 2.79 lakh crore trade recorded, says Agri Ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, in a release, said, “e-NAM has come a long way since its launch in April 2016. So far, 1361 mandis of 23 states and 4 UTs have been integrated to the e-NAM platform.

Written by FE Business
The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare acknowledged the achievement of the e-NAM portal in agro-marketing sector.

In line with the Government of India’s initiative to support the idea of strengthening Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and making them more transparent and competitive with the advent of new edge digital technologies, its e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) platform has recorded a trade of approximately Rs 2.79 lakh crore collectively, since its launch in April 2016. 

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, in a release, said, “e-NAM has come a long way since its launch in April 2016. So far, 1361 mandis of 23 states and 4 UTs have been integrated to the e-NAM platform. As on 03rd July 2023, more than 1.75 crore farmers and 2.45 lakh traders have been registered on e-NAM portal.” Total volume of 7.97 crore MT and 25.82 crore numbers (bamboo, betel leaves, coconut, lemon and sweet corn) has been recorded on e-NAM platform.  

The ministry, while acknowledging the achievement of the e-NAM portal in agro-marketing sector, said that though 1361 regulated markets have become a part of the platform, a need has been felt that for obtaining a competitive price especially for surplus farmer produce inter-mandi and more importantly, inter-State trade is crucial.

Further, taking a stride of policy reforms to the next level and with a vision to enhance the share of the producers in the end consumer price, Government of India had constituted a high-level Expert Committee on 21st April, 2023, to promote inter-mandi and inter-State trade through conceptualization and implementation of Market Yard of National Importance (MNI). The Committee has been assigned the task of recommending the framework for implementation of MNI.

On 4th July, 2023, the Chairperson of the Expert Committee submitted a report on MNI platform. “Aforesaid committee has recommended the implementation framework of MNI-P platform, legal framework & inter-state reciprocity of license and movement, dispute resolution mechanism, rollout strategy etc,” the ministry informed. The platform will provide an opportunity to farmers of the participating states to sell their surplus produce beyond its state boundaries. This platform would also enable creation of digital ecosystems that leverage the expertise of various segments of the agriculture value chain.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 12:23 IST

