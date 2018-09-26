AC, footwears, refrigerators: Check full list of 19 items that may get costlier after customs duty hike

The government on Wednesday announced import curbs by hiking customs duty on 19 items after it felt that there was a need to take immediate steps to rein in the current account deficit, which was under pressure due to the depreciating rupee and rising crude oil prices. From footwears to air conditioners to refrigerators, the government has announced to hike customs duty on following items:

Full list of 19 items on which customs duty was hiked:

Air conditioners – 10% to 20%

Household Refrigerators – 10% to 20%

Washing machines less than 10 Kg – 10% to 20%

Compressor for air conditioners and refrigerators – 7.5% to 10%

Speakers – 10% to 15%

Footwears – 20% to 25%

Radial Car tyres – 10% to 15%

Non-industrial diamond (other than rough diamonds), i.e., cut and polished diamond – 5% to 7.5%

Diamonds-semi processed, half cut or broken – 5% to 7.5%

Lab grown diamonds – 5% to 7.5%

Cut and polished Colored gemstone – 5% to 7.5%

Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal – 15% to 20%

Articles of Goldsmith or silversmith wares and parts thereof of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal – 15% to 20%

Bath, shower bath, sink, wash basin, etc. of plastics – 10% to 15%

Articles of plastics for conveyance and packing such as boxes, case, containers, bottles, insulated ware etc – 10% to 15%

Tableware, kitchenware and other household items of plastics – 10% to 15%

Miscellaneous items of plastics such as office stationery, fitting for furniture’s, decorative sheets, statuettes, beads, bangles etc – 10% to 15%

Trunks, Suitcase, Executive cases, Brief Cases, travel bags and other bags etc – 10% to 15%

Aviation turbine fuel – 0% to 5%