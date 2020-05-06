Which one of Abhijit Banerjee’s Twitter profiles is real? Nobel laureate economist answers

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (File photo)

Noted economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s Twitter profile has come in focus after his interview with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. However, several noted personalities such as Ramchandra Guha, Mahua Moitra, among others have now said that the Indian-origin economist does not have any Twitter profile. “If you are on social media will you publicize the fact that I am being impersonated on Twitter as @AbhijitBanerj. I am not Twitter,” historian Ramchandra Guha said citing Abhijit Banerjee. Since then, many others have also come out to say that the economist’s Twitter profile is fake.

After the tweets started doing rounds, the handle ‘@AbhijitBanerj’ has been taken down. On Tuesday, the Nobel laureate had engaged in a conversation with Indian National Congress (INC) leader, Rahul Gandhi on various topics such as governance and helping the poor amid coronavirus lockdown. The two interacted via video conferencing and discussed matters pertaining to India’s economy. The conversation was broadcast on the social media channels of the Congress such as Instagram and Twitter. The fake Twitter handle emerged soon after the duo’s conversation. The said Twitter handle retweeted a few posts talking about the economist’s interview with Rahul Gandhi. It also tweeted a post thanking the Congress President.

Juggernaut Books, which also published Abhijit Banerjee’s Good Economics for Hard Times, also tweeted that there was another fake Twitter account of the economist. “We came across a profile claiming to be our author Abhijit Banerjee – @abhjitbanrjee. We’d like to inform you that this is a fake profile. Abhijit Banerjee is not on Twitter. All handles claiming it’s him are fake,” Juggernaut Books tweeted. All India Trinamool Congress member Mohua Moitra also said that the handles were fake. Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, along with Michael Kremer had recently bagged the prestigious Nobel award for their work in alleviating global poverty.