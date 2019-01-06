Aadhaar is a game changer, can fund 3 schemes equivalent of Ayushman Bharat: Arun Jaitley

World Bank’s Digital Dividend Report said that India can save around Rs 77,000 crore every year by the use of Aadhaar, Jaitley said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has called Aadhaar a “game changer” for savings made through its implementation enough to fund as much as three schemes of the size of Ayushman Bharat, PTI reported.

“The savings through Aadhaar can fund three schemes of the size of Ayushman Bharat…Aadhaar is a game changer,” Jaitley said. Ayushman Bharat is a national healthcare scheme launched in September last year.

Jaitley in a Facebook post ‘Benefits of the Aadhaar – where it stands today’ said that Aadhaar-based delivery of subsidies helped save Rs 90,000 crore in the last few years till March 2018 by taking out multiple beneficiaries that are duplicate, non-existent and fake.

Ayushman Bharat offers coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family every year, helping over 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Nearly 7 lakh poor patients have been treated at the hospitals without any charge since its launch.

The total amount of subsidy transferred through Aadhaar now equals Rs 1,69,868 crore, PTI reported.

“With the elimination of middlemen, the benefits go directly to the bank accounts. The monies saved through Aadhaar is money fruitfully employed for the poor elsewhere,” Jaitley said.

More than over 122 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued since the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill was passed in 2016.

Jaitley said that 22.80 crore PAHAL and Ujjwala beneficiaries are given cooking gas subsidies through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

In most schemes, the direct benefit transfer takes place to the beneficiaries’ 63.52 crore bank accounts that had been linked with the unique identity as on December 15, 2018. The total number of subsidy transactions through Aadhaar is almost about 425 crore.

Jaitley said that a senior minister in the UPA government blocked the idea of Unique Identity Number (UID) by Nandan Nilekani. “The Prime Minister was indecisive. The enrolment continued, though at a very moderate pace,” he said.

The UPA legislation, Jaitley said, was not adequate as it did not have sufficient safeguards on privacy and did not mention the purpose of the UID.