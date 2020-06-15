India’s nine most influential projects that have left lasting impression

The Indian government’s identity programme, introduced in 2009, combined the latest technology with eye scans and fingerprints to create a unique, verifiable identification number for 99% of India’s adults.

Last year, to commemorate its 50th anniversary, the Project Management Institute (PMI) identified the most influential projects of the last 50 years. These included World Wide Web, Apollo 11, the Euro, Google Search, and so on. But PMI also has a list of India top-10, i.e. projects that have left a lasting impression, and continue to inspire. These are:

Aadhaar: The Indian government’s identity programme, introduced in 2009, combined the latest technology with eye scans and fingerprints to create a unique, verifiable identification number for 99% of India’s adults. The result A biometric database with 1.2 billion participants—the world’s largest.

Delhi Metro: Construction on the country’s largest and busiest metro kicked off in 1998—and it’s still going on. While phase 1 and phase 2 of the project were completed in 2006 and 2011, respectively, phase 3 is expected to wrap up in 2020. It’s the world’s first rail system to be certified by the United Nations to receive carbon credits for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Operation Flood: How did India go from the 50th largest milk producer in the world to the first? It happened through Operation Flood, a 26-year push that began in 1970 and connected India’s dairy farmers directly to consumers via one of the world’s largest rural development projects.

Project Tiger: With its national animal nearing extinction, India established ranger-protected havens within its national parks in 1973. A rebound in India’s tiger population—currently the world’s largest—followed, and adjacent dwindling habitats and ecosystems saw a rebirth as well.

Aryabhata: The launch of India’s first satellite into space in 1975 not only gave the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) a boost in credibility, but also improved the country’s defence and technological capabilities.

Cochin International Airport: Developed under a public-private partnership model, India’s eighth-busiest airport is also the world’s first to be fully solar-powered. Commercial service began in 2000, and eight years later the airport received the Champion of the Earth award from the United Nations.

Chandrayaan-1: After it was launched in October 2008, this ISRO mission confirmed the existence of water on the moon. Back on Earth, it proved to be a major boost to India’s space programme, showcasing ISRO’s abilities to develop its own technology.

Indica: This hatchback by Tata Motors was the first indigenously developed car in India. Three years after being released in 1998, the now-discontinued Indica became the top-selling car in its segment in India, helping to establish the company—which up until that point had been known for its utility vehicles—as a mass-market car manufacturer.

Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park: This solar park was commissioned in 2017 with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts—enough electricity on a sunny day to power nearly the entire district of Kurnool in southern India.

The Lotus Temple: Made of pure white marble, this temple has become a major modern tourist attraction for the country, drawing in more than 100 million visitors since opening in 1986.

(Source: https://mip.pmi.org/india-top-ten)