Aadhaar data row: Digital security firm Gemalto apologises for breach report, what is said

Global digital security firm Gemalto issued a fresh apology on Saturday for for publishing an inaccurate report that said that almost one billion Aadhaar records, including name, address and other personally identified information, were compromised during the first half of 2018. The report had claimed that data breach incidences in India were the second highest globally due to compromise in the Aadhaar database. “

All concerned parties should take note that we have not been able to find any verified or substantiated data breach of Aadhaar data. As a result, Gemalto has withdrawn the data breach claim from the Breach Level Index Report,” Gemalto CEO Philippe Vallee said in a public notice issued on Saturday.

Gemalto CEO Philippe Vallee also expressed deep regret for “failing to conduct sufficient due diligence before publishing this information”. Through an advertisement published across newspapers, Vallee said, “Through the publication of his report, Gemalto has caused prejudices in the minds of the general public at large against Aadhaar which we deeply regret.

We never intended to malign Aadhaar, India’s prestigious identity mission project, by unknowingly committing the mistake.” Gemalto also said that it has updated its Breach Level Index Report 2018 and the error was corrected. Further, the firm said it would be launching an internal investigation and would take additional appropriate action internally.

The Breach Level Index is a global database which contains information about public data breaches. The index tracks data breaches, and also measures their severity based on multiple dimensions, including the number of records compromised, the type of data, the source of the breach, how the data was used, and whether or not the data was encrypted.

By assigning a severity score to each breach, the Breach Level Index provides a comparative list of breaches, distinguishing data breaches that are not serious versus those that are truly impactful. The Breach Level Index report 2018 revealed that 944 data breaches led to 3.2 billion data records being compromised worldwide in the first half of this year.