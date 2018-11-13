A slew of investment offers marks first day of ‘Make in Odisha’ summit

Published: November 13, 2018

The first day of the Odisha government’s flagship investment summit, Make in Odisha (MIO), kicked off in Bhubaneswar with a slew of commitments from the country’s top industrialists.

Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Naveen Jindal said the group’s story started in Odisha thirty years ago.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the guests to the second edition of MIO and highlighted the state’s status as the “aluminium capital of south Asia, accounting for well over half of the country’s production” and “Steel Hub of India, contributing to about a quarter of the country’s steel production”.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan spoke of the group’s long association in Odisha. “Tata Steel was given its first iron ore lease by the Maharaja of Mayurbhanj in the early part of the twentieth century”. “Already we have made investments worth Rs 75,000 crore. With the announcement of Kalinga Nagar (Tata Steel plant) expansion, another Rs 25,000 crore. …It will soon cross a total investment of Rs 100,000 crore in Odisha.”
“By 2030, we are going to take our 6-million-tonne steel plant to a 20-million-tonne steel plant, our investment from `45,000 crore to `100,000 crore, from employing 50,000 people to 100,000 people,” he said in the plenary session on Monday.
Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal said, “We have made plans to invest in a very large greenfield steel plant, which would probably be the most modern steel plant in the world”.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani said that while Reliance has already invested Rs 6,000 crore in Odisha, it will invest an additional Rs 3,000 crore. “I am glad to report that the per capita data consumption in Odisha is among the highest in the country,” he said.
Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal announced the company’s plan to inject Rs 15,000 crore to raise the alumina refinery capacity at Lanjigarh three-fold to 6 mtpa and firm up downstream sector in Odisha in three years.
The expansion of the Lanjigarh plant in phases would increase the capacity of the refinery from the existing 2 mtpa to 4 mtpa and then to 6 mtpa in the next three years, said Agarwal.

