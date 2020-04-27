A modest fall for port volumes in March

Ex-containers, major ports’ volumes declined by 3.2% y-o-y in the month.

Compared to the sharp decline in EXIM trade, major port volumes declined by a modest 5% y-o-y in Mar’20. The decline was led by container volumes which fell sharply by 12% y-o-y (in TEU terms; 9% y-o-y in tonnage terms).

Ex-containers, major ports’ volumes declined by 3.2% y-o-y in the month.