A less rosy view: Goldman cuts India weight

“We believe the risk/reward for Indian equities is less favourable at current levels and we lower our investment view from overweight to market weight,” the investment banking firm wrote. (Reuters)

With macro headwinds gathering speed and the rupee remaining weak, the Sensex on Monday plunged 505.13 points even as Goldman Sachs downgraded India to market weight from overweight.

The investment bank noted that while earnings seem to be improving, it sees multiple macro headwinds for the market in the near term given moderating sequential growth, tighter financial conditions, rising oil prices, worsening current account deficit and a volatile rupee. It believes valuations are stretched and that there is the event risk of elections. Further, domestic inflows have slowed for four consecutive months. “Funds could potentially see lower equity inflows as the yield gap between equities/bonds has fallen to 10-year lows,” it wrote.

While the benchmarks been holding up, more-than-half of the companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,000 crore (789 companies) have lost over 10% of their value since January 1.

While 305 have lost more than 20% of their value, about a third of the companies have lost more than 25%.

Goldman Sachs expects markets to consolidate heading into the elections and the Nifty to reach its 12-month target of 12,000 points, as political uncertainty wanes and earnings accrue. The investment bank believes Indian equities are the most expensive in Asia at a price earnings multiple of 19 times and trading at a record 58% premia to the region. “At these levels, equities have historically posted negative returns over next three to six months,” Goldman Sachs noted. Rising bond yields too could pressure equity markets; since June 2017, yields have risen sharply to over 8% currently.

While the Sensex closed at 37,585.51, down 505.13 points or 1.3%, the broader Nifty ended the session at 11,377.75 with a loss of 137.45 points or 1.2%. With Monday’s loss, the Sensex has shed 804.31 points in the last five days.