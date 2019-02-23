88 percent Delhi schools have playgrounds, computer facilities, says economic survey

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 7:59 PM

In Delhi, the per student per annum expenditure incurred by the government on education has increased to Rs 66,038 in 2018-19 from Rs 54,910 in 2016-17," the survey said.

Delhi Assembly, delhi economy survey, net enrolment ratio, delhi schools, GSDP of delhi, higher education in delhi“The education expenditure to the Gross State Domestic Product of Delhi is the highest at 1.70 per cent in 2018-19.

Only 88 per cent schools in the national capital have playgrounds and computer facilities, according to the economic survey of Delhi for the year 2018-19. But the survey, tabled in Delhi Assembly Saturday, said all schools in Delhi have toilets for boys and girls, electricity connection and drinking water facilities, an improvement from preceding years. According to the survey, the Net Enrolment Ratio in primary education declined from 93.26 per cent in 2015-16 to 92.55 per cent in 2016-17.

“The education expenditure to the Gross State Domestic Product of Delhi is the highest at 1.70 per cent in 2018-19. In Delhi, the per student per annum expenditure incurred by the government on education has increased to Rs 66,038 in 2018-19 from Rs 54,910 in 2016-17,” the survey said.

Also read| Exhausted Section 80C limit? Here are 7 tax saving options other than 80C

Among major highlights with respect to school education for 2018-19, were renovation of 52 schools, administrative approval and expenditure sanction for construction of around 12,748 additional classrooms in various existing schools, introduction of happiness curriculum and introduction of nursery classes in over 300 government schools.

“Development of higher education by way of establishing more degree colleges and state universities has been envisaged. The budget allocation for the higher education has been increased from Rs 352 crore in the financial year 2017-18 to Rs 402.60 crore in the financial year 2018-19. A budget provision of Rs 20 crore under the PWD head has also been kept in the current year for construction of college buildings,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. 88 percent Delhi schools have playgrounds, computer facilities, says economic survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition