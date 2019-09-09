80,000 consumers a day! How Ujjawala scheme has grown under Modi 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the ahead-of-date achievement of eight crore LPG connections under PMUY by distributing LPG connections to five beneficiaries. Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Scheme (PMUY): Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power once again in May this year, on an average 80,000 new consumers have been added daily to PMUY. According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, 80 lakh new consumers have been added to PMUY in the first 100 days of the NDA government’s second term. Not only this, the government has also achieved the renewed target of distributing eight crore LPG connections seven months ahead of the deadline. In February 2018, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the proposal to raise the PMUY distribution target from five crore LPG cylinders to eight crore cylinders by 2020.

5 kg cylinders rise

The number of 5-kg LPG refills being used by consumers is also growing. According to the official data, as on August 29, 2019, the total sale of 5 kg refills was 17,39,054 and the number of consumers who have opted for 5 kg refill is 4,89,322.

Earlier, it was reported that in its second term, Modi government would focus on delivery and use of 5 kg refills.

*Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Holistic Infra under PMUY

At an event in Maharashtra on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the ahead-of-date achievement of eight crore LPG connections under PMUY by distributing LPG connections to five beneficiaries. The PM highlighted another aspect of the Ujjawala scheme, which has given a boost to rural India and created employment as well.

The Prime Minister said that not only LPG connections are being given under the scheme. Rather, a holistic infrastructure to sustain the scheme is also being created. Around 10,000 new LPG distributors, mostly in rural India, have been appointed under the scheme.

“New bottling plants have been built. Terminal capacity near ports has been increased and pipeline network has been widened. 5-kg cylinders are being promoted. Piped gas is also being delivered. We want to ensure that not a single household remains without LPG connection,” PM Modi said.