75 percent of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin) target met so far

The Ministry of Rural Development has completed construction of around 38.22 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin), against the target of 51 lakh houses for 2016-18, according to official data. This comes to 75% of the target for the two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched PMAY (G) on November 20, 2016. The target is to complete one crore houses by March 31, 2019, and and 2.95 crore pucca houses by 2022. Since some houses under the Indira Awaas Yojna (IAY) were still incomplete, the ministry was given a target of 1.02 crore houses, which included completion of two lakh incomplete IAY houses by March 2019. This has been split – 51 lakh houses in 2017-18 and 51 lakh houses in 2018-19. In 2017-18, around 44.54 lakh houses were built under the PMAY(G) and IAY, and the number was 32.23 lakh in 2016-17. Contrast this with the number of houses completed under the IAY in 2015-16, nearly half at 18.22 lakh. It was lower in the preceding years – 11.91 lakh in 2014-15, 10.51 lakh in 2013-14, and 10.49 lakh in 2012-13. More than 47 lakh PMAY (G) houses are at an advanced stage of completion. “We will try and complete one crore houses by December this year, even though the target is March 2019,” an official said.

While more than 76 lakh beneficiaries have been sanctioned houses, approximately 63 lakh beneficiaries have received the first installment. The highest number of PMAY-G houses have been completed in Uttar Pradesh during the financial year 2017-18, followed by Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

In fact, almost all states having big number of PMAY-G beneficiaries such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashra and Jharkhand are on course for completion of PMAY-G houses within the prescribed time-frame.“Assam also had the NRC (National Register of Citizen) process where block administration was fully involved. Bihar had the problem of availability of sand for many months. While these two states have done well in completing old incomplete houses, their performance in PMAY (G) has started picking up now, and it is hoped that they too would equal some of the other better performing states,” the official said.

The faster completion of quality houses under PMAY-G has been facilitated by payment of assistance directly into the beneficiary account through the IT-DBT platform from a single nodal account maintained at the state level. A total of 1,92,58,246 transactions through electronic cheques (fund transfer orders) have been done by state governments during 2016-18 to transfer assistance amount of Rs 65,237.50 crore directly to beneficiaries’ accounts as of April 5.