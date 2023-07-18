7.6% growth for 25 years to make India a developed nation: RBI

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) would need to grow at 7.6% annually over the next 25 years, which will entail raising the current per capita GDP from $2,500 currently to $22,000, if the country wants to become an advanced economy, a paper authored by officials with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Economic Research Department said on Monday.

The sustainable path to development requires investment in physical capital and comprehensive reforms across sectors covering education, infrastructure, healthcare and technology to raise productivity, it said. The collaboration between the government, private sector, civil society, and citizens is essential for driving this transformation, it added.

“A country’s per capita nominal GDP must be more than $21,664 to become a high-income country by 2047. To achieve this target, the required real GDP CAGR for India works out to be 7.6% during 2023-24 to 2047-48,’’ the paper released in the RBI bulletin said. However, it added that the best India has achieved over a period of consecutive 25 years in the past is a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 1993-94 to 2017-18.

Stalling global growth

While the Indian economy would need to show a sustained and higher single-digit growth in the foreseeable future to become an advanced economy, the global growth is showing signs of stalling, especially in the manufacturing and investment sectors, the RBI bulletin said.

Among high frequency indicators, the global composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) moderated to 52.7 in June from 54.4 in the previous month. Further, while the global services PMI remained in the expansionary zone despite a sequential moderation, the global manufacturing PMI contracted to a 6-month low of 48.8 in June following a decrease in new orders, it said.

“Weakening global manufacturing also drove a decline in world trade. Nowcasts of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development that were released on July show world merchandise trade growth barely edging up into positive territory at 0.86% in Q3:2023 from -0.43% in Q2:2023, while the nowcasts for growth in services trade were placed at 1.55% for Q2, and 0.26% in Q3,’’ the report said.

Global commodity prices recorded an uptick in the first half of June, followed by a correction thereafter. The food price index of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) declined by 1.4% month-on-month in June to sink 23.4% below its peak recorded in March 2022, as prices of vegetable oils, cereals, sugar and dairy moderated, the report said.

Despite a decline by 3.2% in June, it said, sugar prices recorded an annual inflation of 30% in June. Crude oil prices remained range bound around $75 per barrel in June and $77 per barrel in the first half of July, weighed down by slowing demand. ‘’Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend its supply cut through August added volatility to the market,’’ it said.

Fight against inflation far from over

The rise in food prices in June due to the monsoon drove up inflation. This corroborates with the Monetary Policy Committee’s views that the fight against inflation is far from over. The RBI’s report said that the Monetary Policy has to stay on course on the arduous last leg of the journey to align inflation with target.

A surge in food prices has led to a spike in inflation in June to 4.81% after four months of easing. However, the central bank believes that the India is set to be the fastest growing major economy in the world despite some sequential drop in economic activity in June.