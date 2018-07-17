60 countries from around the globe are buying Indian-manufactured football; here’s why

India's football exports grew by over 15 per cent to USD 10.33 million (about 70.5 crore) in 2017-18 on account of growing demand in the markets of South America and Europe.

"Around 60 countries from across the globe imported India-made footballs in 2017-18. The potential is much higher with the country's craftsmen manufacturing footballs of global quality," the department of commerce said in a tweet.

It said inflatable balls, particularly football, are the top exported items in the sports goods and toys sector from India.

It said inflatable balls, particularly football, are the top exported items in the sports goods and toys sector from India. The top 10 export destinations for Indian footballs were the UK, Australia, Germany, Ireland, UAE, Argentina, Spain, France, the US and Chile. The exports in 2016-17 stood at USD 8.93 million, as against USD 12.8 million in 2015-16.