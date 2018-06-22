54 lakh new indirect tax payers registered under GST; PM Modi gives report card on Indian economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), 54 lakh new indirect taxpayers have been registered. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), 54 lakh new indirect taxpayers have been registered since it was launched about a year ago. Given the report card on Indian economics, the prime minister said that the macroeconomic fundamentals of India are strong and that Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and foreign exchange reserves in four years of his government touched at record highs.

Reiterating that India needs to achieve double-digit growth, Narendra Modi said that it is necessary to break into $5 trillion economy club. India is currently the seventh largest economy in terms of GDP with $2.3 trillion. Narendra Modi was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of new Commerce Ministry building.

Details awaited…