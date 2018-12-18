50 lakh jobs! Modi govt’s mega plan for humanities, non-technical undergraduates

In the first phase beginning FY20, government targets to enroll 1 million students. Illustration: Rohnit Phore

Amid attack by opposition on employment-related concerns, the government plans to introduce an ambitious industry-linked mega apprenticeship program for students of humanities and other non-technical courses. The three ministries including Human Resource Development, Skill Development and Labour have come together to impart training to undergraduates across private and public-funded higher education institutes starting next year to increase their chances of getting employed across sectors, newspapers reported citing sources.

In the first phase beginning FY20, government targets to enroll 10 lakh students, the reports also said. By 2022, nearly 50 lakh students would be covered, it added. The funds for the stipend-based apprenticeship would be released from the Rs 10,000 crore budget of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). The government’s contribution to the stipend will be 25 per cent of the stipend, up to Rs 1,500 per month, the newspaper reports also said.

According to the ET report, apprenticeship programme with prospective employers for the final year students of their degree programmes would span over a period of 6-to-10-months.

For some time now, parties in opposition have been launching a attack on the ruling BJP-led NDA government on the issues related with job creation and unemployment. Even in the recently held elections in the three-key states, Congress which defeated incumbent BJP raised these two issues on different podiums during the poll campaign.

Meanwhile, India needs 9.94 crore additional jobs over the decade, a report by global strategy consulting firm PwC recently said in a report. Lack of concrete efforts could push India into ‘jobless growth’, it further said. Moreover, 80 percent of the new jobs demand would come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 districts of just 10 states.