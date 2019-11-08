5 states corner close to 70% of Mudra loans: Labour survey

Total loans sanctioned under the scheme during the period were Rs 5.71 lakh crore and these went to 12.27 crore loan accounts, according to the survey, the findings of which are yet to be released officially.

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Survey (PMMYS), conducted by the Labour Bureau under the ministry of labour and employment, has found that 68.7% of Mudra loans disbursed in the first three years of the scheme were cornered by five states — Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Out of the 1.12 crore additional jobs that were created after availing loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana following the rollout of the scheme in April 2015, these states accounted for 55%. Total loans sanctioned under the scheme during the period were Rs 5.71 lakh crore and these went to 12.27 crore loan accounts, according to the survey, the findings of which are yet to be released officially.

There are three categories of loans under the scheme meant to support small industries and budding entrepreneurs — Mudra Shishu (up to Rs 50,000), Kishor (above Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 5 lakh) and Tarun (above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh). The survey covered as many as 96,996 beneficiaries across the country.

Mudra loans created 17.18 lakh additional jobs in Maharashtra during the reference period, followed by 16.74 lakh in Karnataka, 9.41 lakh in Bihar, 9.08 lakh Tamil Nadu and 8.69 lakh in Odisha. The reference period for the Survey was April 8, 2015, to April 9, 2018 while the Survey was conducted between April and November 2018. As on the date of the survey, 5.05 crore persons (3.1 crore self-employed and 1.95 crore hired workers) were employed in establishments, 28.5% up from 3.93 crore employed (2.59 crore self-employed and 1.34 crore hired) prior to availing Mudra loans.

About 79.4% reported that Mudra loans was availed for expansion of existing establishments and about 20.6% have taken Mudra loan for setting up new businesses. Over 11% of beneficiaries reported Mudra loan insufficient and availed loans from other sources, largely from relatives.