5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 2:13 PM

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced an ambitious minimum income guarantee scheme for the poor, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accused him of “bluffing the people”.

The scheme is similar to the previous unsuccessful attempts by the party to end poverty and the devil lies in the detail, he added.

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced an ambitious minimum income guarantee scheme for the poor, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accused him of “bluffing the people”. The scheme is similar to the previous unsuccessful attempts by the party to end poverty and the devil lies in the detail, he added.

When tested on simple arithmetic, Rs 72,000 offered is less than two-thirds of the current direct benefit transfer (DBT) provided by the Modi government, which averages Rs 1.068 lakh annually, he said.

He said that the Modi government allocated Rs 1.84 lakh crore this year under right to food act and other subsidies including Rs 75,000 crore in PM Kisan Nidhi, Rs 20,000 crore in Ayushman Bharat that adds to about  Rs 5.34 lakh crore in annual allocation.

Also read: If Raghuram Rajan were India’s Finance Minister: Former RBI Governor lists 3 top priorities

“This announcement is an admission of the fact that neither Indiraji nor her son and certainly not the UPA Government controlled by her descendants, was able to remove poverty,” he also said.

He stated that the Congress always promised ‘Garibi Hatao’ but never actually worked on it.

The Congress party was in power for more than two-thirds of the period since the ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan was given, but failed to end the poverty during the period, he added.

The finance minister also said that Indira Gandhi’s economics was not about increasing production and generating wealth, but only about redistribution of poverty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. 5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition