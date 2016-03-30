‘4,000 Indian millionaires shifted overseas in 2015’

India has seen the fourth biggest outflow of high net worth individuals globally in 2015 with shifting of 4,000 millionaires overseas, says a report. (Thinkstock)

India has seen the fourth biggest outflow of high net worth individuals globally in 2015 with shifting of 4,000 millionaires overseas, says a report.

According to a report by New World Wealth, some 4,000 uber-rich Indians have changed their domicile in 2015, while France saw the maximum outflow of millionaires with as many as 10,000 super rich leaving the country.

The report however noted that the migration of super rich from China and India is not a “concern”.

“The outflows from India and China are not particularly concerning as these countries are still producing far more new millionaires than they are losing,” the report said and added that “once the standard of living in these countries improves, we expect several wealthy people to move back”.

In terms of countries ranked by millionaires outflow, France was followed by China in the second place with 9,000 millionaires leaving the country while for Italy, at third position, the figure stood at 6,000.

On France, the report said, the country is being heavily impacted by rising religious tensions between Christians and Muslims, especially in urban areas.

“We expect that millionaire migration away from France will accelerate over the next decade as these tensions escalate,” the report said.

It further noted that other European countries where religious tensions are starting to emerge such as Belgium, Germany, Sweden and the UK will also be negatively affected in the near future.

Other countries that saw significant millionaire outflows include Greece (3,000), while Russian Federation, Spain and Brazil saw 2,000 such outflows each.

In terms of millionaire inflows, Australia topped the chart as it saw as many as 8,000 uber rich people shifting base there, followed by the US(7,000) and Canada (5,000) in the second and third place respectively.

Millionaires, otherwise known as ‘high net worth individuals’ or ‘HNWIs’ refer to individuals with net assets of USD 1 million or more excluding their primary residences.