Four years of Modi: These 5 ministries get stellar score from people, and Finance is not among them

After four years, these 5 ministries get thumbs-up from the people of the country. (Image: PTI)

Four years of Modi government: After a 10-year-long United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Narendra Modi offered a refreshing change to India’s 81.45 voters in the world’s biggest election in 2014. Whether it was the promise of ‘Achhe Din’, or ‘Minimum Government or Maximum Governance’, India stood behind the three-time state chief minister and voted him to power with a thumping majority. Four years on, even as Narendra Modi’s charisma has deteriorated marginally, his work in some areas score well with the people of the country.

Ironically, while the Narendra Modi government was often lauded globally for implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) along with a big leap on ease of doing business index, the work done by the Finance Ministry is not among the top performers. The Finance Ministry was ranked 12th with a score of 3.8 on the scale of 5.

The top five ministries of the Modi government is Defence, External Affairs, New and Renewable Energy, Coal, and Road Transport and Highways, a survey conducted by LocalCircles showed. Indians have given a stellar score to the Defence Ministry — 4.9 on the scale of 5. The government has been applauded for “taking some bold steps like the surgical strikes against Pakistan,” LocalCircles said.

The External Affairs ministry stood second with a score of 4.2 on the scale of 5 especially due to Sushma Swaraj’s proactive role in getting help to Indians in emergency situations using the social media. From India’s win of the prized seat at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to a safe participation of 19 Pakistani school girls in a Youth

Festival in India, External Affairs ministry has got thumbs-up from people even as Sushma Swaraj recently received flak on the issue of 39 Indians who died in Iran.

The third and fourth best ministries are New and Renewable Energy and Coal with scores 4.1 and 4. India’s coal sector has witnessed a robust growth in production, while Narendra Modi’s push for clean renewable energy has got the country to achieve its target four years ahead of the deadline. In fact, even World Bank recently said that India has the potential to become a solar global super-power.

Among the top five ministries is Road, Transport and Highways with a score of 4 on the scale of 5. The Narendra Modi government, like the previous NDA government under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has given a lot of impetus to infrastructure development in the country. As per latest data, in first three years of the government, the road construction was up 122%. The pace of building highways picked up and touched 21.46 km a day in the April-January period of 2017-18.

Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the 15th Prime Minister of India on 26 May 2014.