4 years of Modi: As jobs assume focus, is Skill India a success? Here’s what this RTI reveals

“Just about 3 out of every 10 person who undertook the Skill India mission in FY18 found a job,” an RTI filed by CNBC TV18 revealed. (Image: PTI)

Skill India mission: Even as the Narendra Modi-led government completes four years in power, and number of jobs created in the time-frame assumes heightened focus, data reveals that only about 30% of the skilled have found jobs under the mission in FY2018. An RTI filed by CNBC TV18 revels that while there has been a big push on skill development, finding jobs has been the sore point. The RTI response reveals that there is a substantial increase in the number of people who were skilled in FY17 and FY18. Notably, the rise is phenomenal, it has risen more than four times times, from over 3.5 lakh people in FY17 to nearly 16 lakh people in FY18.

However, not every one who is getting skilled is getting placed. “In FY17 just over half of those skilled managed to find jobs and in FY18 this fell below 30%, meaning just about 3 out of every 10 person who undertook the Skill India mission in FY18 found a job,” CNBC TV18 noted.

Getting into the details of the report, the channel said that the data received through RTI has been compiled from two short term training schemes: One, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 2015-16, that had some spillovers in next fiscal and another, an extension of this is the PMKVY 2016-20 where the government targets to skill 1 crore youth. It has budgeted 12,000 crore rupees for PMKVY 2.0.

Clearly, job creation is one area where more needs to be done by the government. According to a report by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate in India has doubled between July 2017 and April 2018, whereas the number of jobs in the country in the last financial year 2017-18 also fell to 406 million from 406.7 million in the previous year.

The unemployment rate in the country rose from 3.39% in July 2017 to 6.23% in March 2018, and is projected to reach 6.75% in April 2018, according to the CMIE data. According to a report by International Institute for Management Development (IMD) which ranked India at the 44th spot in Competitiveness, the unemployment rate in 2017 for India was 4.68%, and it ranked 20th in the parameter.