350 Chinese firms attend Invest in India event at China’s Silicon Valley

About 350 Chinese companies on Friday attended a seminar about the opportunities to invest in India’s electronics sector. The event was organised in the city of Shenzhen, also called China’s Silicon Valley. Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, made a strong push for Chinese electronics firms moving to India and taking advantage of the phased manufacturing programme introduced by the Indian government.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Amit Narang, emphasised how the leaders of India and China believe that when it comes to Sino-Indian relations, 1 plus 1 is equivalent to 11.

“This highlights the complementarity between Indian and Chinese companies, taking advantage of which Chinese companies should invest in India,” an official statement quoted Narang as saying. Fiona Li from Huawei Co Ltd shared the company’s experience of investing successfully in India. Representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland participated in the event.