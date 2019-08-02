3 mineral CPSEs form JV for exploration abroad

In the JV company, Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (Kabil), the equity participation among Nalco, HCL and MECL is in the ratio of 40:30:30.

Hindustan Copper (HCL) has signed a joint venture agreement with National Aluminum Company Ltd. (Nalco) and Mineral Exploration Company Ltd. (MECL), all central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) under ministry of mines for constituting, for securing mineral interests of the country and exploring strategic minerals overseas for commercial use.

In the JV company, Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (Kabil), the equity participation among Nalco, HCL and MECL is in the ratio of 40:30:30. The authorised capital of the JV company is Rs 100 crore. At present, strategic minerals like tin (Sn), cobalt (Co), lithium (Li), germanium (Ge), gallium (Ga), indium (In), beryllium (Be), niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta), tungsten (W), bismuth (Bi), selenium( Se) etc. are either not available in the country or not available in desired quantity.

The JV company has been set up for identification, acquisition, exploration, development, mining and processing of strategic minerals overseas for commercial use and meeting country’s requirement for these minerals. The JV agreement was signed in the presence of Pralhad Joshi, Union minister of mines, coal and parliamentary affairs. Anil Mukim, secretary, mines, and senior officers from the ministry of mines were also present during the signing of the JV agreement.