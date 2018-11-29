3 lakh jobs created in these 4 petrochemical regions; whopping Rs 1.83 lakh crore investment

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 5:05 PM

Once completed, these regions - right now in advanced stages of implementation - are expected to attract a total investment of nearly Rs 8 lakh crore and provide jobs to about 40 lakh people.

Gujarat has attracted approximately Rs. 86,000 crores of investment and provided employment to about 1,32,000 people. (PTI/Representational Image)

Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya Thursday said that approximately Rs 1.83 lakh crore has so far been invested in four Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Regions (PCPIRs) being developed in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. These four regions generated employemnt to over three lakh people.

In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’, the department of chemicals & petrochemicals witnessed good progress by facilitating increased investments in PCPIRs to boost industrial development and generate employment to over three lakh people, Mandaviya said.

ALSO READ: GDP back series: NITI Aayog’s role raises eyebrows over data revision

“Under the cluster-based development model, the department has identified four PCPIRs – in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu – that are in advanced stages of implementation, Mandaviya added in the statement.

Once completed, these regions – right now in advanced stages of implementation – are expected to attract a total investment of nearly Rs 8 lakh crore and provide jobs to about 40 lakh people.

While talking about the successful implementation of PCPIR in Gujarat, the minister said that ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPaL) has been established as the anchor unit at Dahej. About 170 industrial units are already functional, while over 830 units are in different stages of implementation at PCPIR Dahej, in Gujarat, Mandaviya said.

So far, the state of Gujarat has attracted approximately Rs. 86,000 crores of investment and provided employment to about 1,32,000 people.

