3.59 crore IT returns e-filed so far

Infosys has taken various steps, including augmenting the technical infrastructure and setting up a dedicated war room to monitor the performance of the portal.

With the December 31 deadline to file income tax returns (ITRs) approaching, the number of ITRs filed per day has crossed six lakh, helping in e-filing of 3.59 crore ITRs till December 15.

Revenue secretary and other officials of the finance ministry on Thursday held a meeting with a team from vendor Infosys, headed by its MD and CEO Salil Parekh, on the preparedness of the e-filing website during the peak filing period.

Of the 3.59 crore ITRs filed for assessment year 2021-22, 57.6% are ITR1 (2.07 crore), 8.3% ITR2 (29.70 lakh), 9.4% ITR3 (33.61 lakh), 23.4% are ITR4 (84.05 lakh), with the rest comprising ITR5 (3.12 lakh), ITR6 (1.33 lakh) and ITR7 (0.24 lakh), the ministry said. Nearly 52% of the ITRs have been filed using the online form on the e-filing portal, and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities.

The income tax department has urged taxpayers to view their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of TDS and tax payments and avail pre-filling of ITRs. It is important for taxpayers to cross-check the data in the AIS statement with their bank passbook, interest certificate, Form 16 and capital gains statement from brokerages in case of purchase and sale of equity and mutual funds.