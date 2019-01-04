27 economic offenders fled India in last 5 yrs

January 4, 2019

Twenty-seven defaulting businessmen and economic offenders have fled the country in the last five years, Parliament was informed Friday.

Shukla informed the House that Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London has recommended extradition of Vijay Mallya from the UK to India.

He further said Interpol has already issued RCN against eight persons who have fled the country and extradition requests have been sent in case of six.

As per the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), applications under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 have been filed against seven persons out of these 27, the minister said.

Shukla informed the House that Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London has recommended extradition of Vijay Mallya from the UK to India. The government, he said, has also advised the public sector banks to obtain a certified copy of passport of promoters/directors and other authorised signatories of companies availing loan facilities of more than Rs 50 crore.

