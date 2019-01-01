2019’s big question: Will Lok Sabha polls stall economic growth’s march?

Will Lok Sabha polls stall economic growth’s march?

Lower oil prices, if sustained, may come to aid an incipient (though tenuous) investment recovery in 2019 by easing the pressure on the twin deficits and potentially letting the real rate interest come down. A recovery in the banking sector could get buttressed in the new year once more fruits of the insolvency resolution regime are reaped. However, the effort to find an interim solution to the rural distress (which shifted the onus of consumption more to the urban centres) via massive farm loan waivers and a possible basic income scheme for the poor are set to exert tremendous pressure on government finances.

With a cloudy outlook on global growth, the weakness on the export front might largely persist in 2019 as well. Despite a spending boom ahead of polls, growth may falter and fall below 7% in the first half of calender 2019 but might inch up in the latter half with greater political stability.

The Centre might stick to its fiscal deficit target for FY19 but not without failing to pay its dues of over Rs 85,000 crore to FCI and resorting to forced PSU deals like PFC-REC to boost ‘disinvestment’ receipts. States will likely report considerable fiscal slippage through FY20 (most have jacked up capex in H1FY19 without bridling their revenue expenditures; loan waivers could aggravate the situation).

While some analysts bet on ‘big-ticket reforms’ including PSB privatisation if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is voted back to power in the general election due in May, others attach importance to resolution of the structural infirmities of the GST and the likely maturing and fast-tracking of the insolvency settlement process during the new year.

The year 2019 could be a turning point for state-run banks, as their bad loan ratio is unlikely to worsen further. However, non-banking financial companies, which had accounted for over 30% of incremental credit between FY16 and FY18, face heightened risks to their growth in the aftermath of the IL&FS crisis. This challenge will persist at least in the first half of 2019.

The cost of capital, too, has risen in 2018 due to persistent liquidity deficit and the RBI’s cumulative 50-basis point of rate hikes.

As for public-sector banks (PSBs), the non-performing assets dropped as much as Rs 23,860 crore in H1FY19 from a peak of Rs 9.62 lakh crore in March 2018. The government believes the improvement in the performance will be further bolstered by a series of infusions worth Rs 83,000 crore planned over the next few months, as even stressed banks will be given capital to meet their regulatory requirement. The process of recognising restructured standard assets as NPAs by PSBs, which was initiated with the Asset Quality Review in 2015, is almost over.