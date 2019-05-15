PE investments in 2018 second highest in last decade

By: |
Updated: May 15, 2019 7:24:07 AM

PE funds are also increasingly prioritising deal quality over quantity, with the top 15 deals comprising about 40% of the total deal value and the number of deals greater than $50 million increasing from the previous year.

The market for exits remained strong as well, with 265 exits valued at nearly billion in 2018, signaling investor confidence in the Indian market. (Representational image)The market for exits remained strong as well, with 265 exits valued at nearly billion in 2018, signaling investor confidence in the Indian market. (Representational image)

The Indian private equity (PE) market remained a hotbed for dealmaking in 2018 with investments across 793 deals at $26.3 billion, which was the second highest in the last decade in terms of total investment value, said a report released by Bain and Company in partnership with the Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association.

PE funds are also increasingly prioritising deal quality over quantity, with the top 15 deals comprising about 40% of the total deal value and the number of deals greater than $50 million increasing from the previous year.

The market for exits remained strong as well, with 265 exits valued at nearly $33 billion in 2018, signaling investor confidence in the Indian market. “Nearly half of last year’s exit value resulted from the $16-billion sale of Flipkart to Walmart. However, even exluding that, 2018 was one of the best years for exits in the last decade,” the report stated.

In addition, the industry had an excellent run at raising funds to the tune of $714 billion from investors during the year, the third-largest amount on record, bringing the total capital raised since 2014 to $3.7 trillion.

At the same time, diversified fundraising across Asia-Pacific had slowed down, as a result of China’s decision to tighten rules on PE investment. “However, India-focused dry powder remained healthy at $11.1 billion, again an indication that high-quality deals do not lack capital,” the report said.

The average deal size in 2018 remained somewhat flat. Small-ticket deals of less than $25 million decreased, as did those for transactions greater than $100 million, the report pointed out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. PE investments in 2018 second highest in last decade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition