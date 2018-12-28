2018 for taxpayers: Digital processing made refunds possible in just few months; here’s what’s needed now

With digital processing of tax returns, many taxpayers who may not have received refunds for long, have now started seeing the refund money flow into their bank accounts within a few months of filing returns.

By Rajesh Patil, Urvi Shah and Pranali Potekar

Next to being shot at and missed, nothing is really quite as satisfying as an income tax refund – F.J. Raymond

Until now, quite a few people in India would agree with the above quote. But with digital processing of tax returns, many taxpayers who may not have received refunds for long, have now started seeing the refund money flow into their bank accounts within a few months of filing returns.

This feat of the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) is worth applauding. Having said that, it would also be useful to be cognizant of the fact that there is scope for further improvement. One of the reasons for the success of CPC is standardization of the processes. While standardization streamlines the workflow, one needs to be mindful that one size does not fit all.

Here, we have discussed two aspects that need further focus from the CPC.

Rectification of orders

The days of paper rectification applications to the tax officer are gone. Today, for orders issued by the CPC, requests for rectification are made online through the e-filing account on the income-tax website.

The process of filing the request for rectification is a structured one and the taxpayer is required to select one of the following three options:

Taxpayer is correcting data for tax credit mismatch only

Tax payer is correcting the data in rectification

No further data correction required, reprocess the case

In the instance where the tax deductor has not correctly filed returns for tax deducted at source (TDS), the above options will not help the taxpayer for getting tax credits due to him. The only option left with the taxpayer is to chase the tax deductor for correcting the TDS returns. The obligation of enforcing the law in respect of TDS compliances is being imposed on the recipients.

In cases where the tax deductor does not make the corrections, there is almost no way that the taxpayer will get due credit for the taxes deducted. As a result, notwithstanding the fact that the income tax law puts a bar on direct demand against the taxpayer where the tax has already been deducted from the income, the taxpayer receives demand notices.

In the system followed currently, there is no mechanism available to the taxpayer to communicate to the CPC, the reasons for requesting the rectification. In the absence of such a mechanism, obtaining redressal is difficult.

In such a scenario, the only option available to the taxpayer is to file an appeal against the order. This leads to increase in litigation and costs.

One alternative to resolve this issue is that the taxpayer be allowed to upload documents supporting its claims while making the request for rectification. In case the CPC does not agree to the claim made by the taxpayer, the case may be transferred to the local jurisdictional officer to allow the taxpayer an opportunity of being heard. Another alternative could be that the taxpayer be provided the option to request for transfer of the case to the local jurisdictional officer for disposing off the rectification application.

Tax Refunds due to non-residents

For receiving tax refunds, a non-resident typically needs two requirements, a bank account in India and an address in India. Many non-residents earning royalty income or fees from technical services have no business requirement to have a correspondence address in India or a bank account in India. The income-tax return forms for assessment years 2017-18 and 2018-19 do have a field to input details of a foreign bank account for the purpose of credit of refund. However, it appears that refunds are not currently being issued to foreign bank accounts.

To counter the above issue, the CPC needs to come out with a mechanism to credit the refunds in the foreign bank accounts of the non-residents. This will allow non-residents to claim the tax refunds pending until now.

Given the practical difficulties highlighted above, the CPC needs to have a system in place to identify cases which cannot be catered to through the standardized process and which need to be handled differently. This would not only ease the problems faced by taxpayers, but also elevate our ranking in ease of receiving refunds.

Rajesh Patil is Director, and Urvi Shah and Pranali are managers at Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP. The views are the authors’ own.