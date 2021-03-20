  • MORE MARKET STATS

20 states complete ease of doing business reforms

By: |
March 20, 2021 6:41 PM

States completing the reforms are eligible for additional borrowing of 0.25 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The ease of doing business is an important indicator of the investment friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy.The ease of doing business is an important indicator of the investment friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy.

As many as 20 states have successfully completed ease of doing business reforms, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

States completing the reforms are eligible for additional borrowing of 0.25 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Related News

The number of States who have successfully completed the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ reforms has reached to 20. Five more states namely, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Meghalaya and Tripura have completed the ‘Ease of Doing Business reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, the Ministry said in a statement.

The Department of Expenditure has granted permission to these 20 States to raise additional financial resources of Rs 39,521 crore through Open Market Borrowings.

The ease of doing business is an important indicator of the investment friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy.

Therefore, the government of India had in May 2020, decided to link grant of additional borrowing permissions to States who undertake the reforms to facilitate ease of doing business, the Ministry added.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. 20 states complete ease of doing business reforms
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Government’s shift from ‘intent to implement’ visible in making India a favourable manufacturing hub’
2Parliamentary panel asks govt to implement Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act in letter and spirit
3DPIIT note: New FDI route through NRIs?