2.26 lakh firms may be struck off register

The government on Friday said it has identified 2,25,910 companies that did not file financial statements for FY16 and FY17, and these firms will be struck off the Registrar of Companies. More than 7,000 limited liability partnerships (LLPs) also face the same fate for non-compliance. These companies will get the opportunity to present their cases by way of notices regarding their default and proposed action, the government said.

“With the concerted efforts of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Department of Financial Services and Indian Banks Association, the ex-directors/authorised signatories of the struck-off companies have been restricted from operating the bank accounts of these companies and they cannot withdraw any amount from these bank accounts, other than for specified purposes, till the company is restored,” the government said.

The major achievements of the task force include the compilation of a database of shell companies by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The government said this database, as on date, comprises three lists – the confirmed list, derived list and suspect list.

The first list has a total of 16,537 confirmed shell companies on the basis of the information received from various law enforcement agencies. These companies were found to be involved in illegal activities.

The derived list has 16,739 companies identified on the basis of 100% common directorships with confirmed shell companies. The suspect list has 80,670 suspected shell companies and has been drawn up by the SFIO using certain red flag indicators.