17 lakh Indian children to die due to pneumonia by 2030; here’s how it can be averted

Pneumonia, despite being treatable, is likely to kill over 17 lakh Indian children in India and over 1.1 crore children around the world, a study has shown. The study conducted by UK-based NGO ‘Save The Children’ showed that India will also be among the top four countries in the world to bear the highest pneumonia deaths by 2030.

India, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo are likely to witness the highest pneumonia deaths by 2030. The study was released on Monday, which was the World Pneumonia Day.

The study pointed out that the deaths are likely despite the disease being treatable. The report showed that of the 1.1 crore expected deaths, over 40 lakh could be easily averted if focused actions are taken. The study said that improve rates of vaccination, treatment and nutrition are key to avert the deadly disease among children below five years of age.

As per the World Bank data, pneumonia accounted for 16% of all deaths of children under five years old, killing 9,20,136 children in 2015. It pointed out that while pneumonia caused by bacteria can be treated with antibiotics, only one-third of children suffering the disease receive the antibiotics they need.

The Ministry of Health posted a tweet on the World Pneumonia Day to spread awareness about preventing the disease.

Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs usually caused by bacteria & virus that can cause illness in people of all ages. Vaccination can help protect & prevent infection from the disease & keep your child protected. #WorldPneumoniaDay pic.twitter.com/BBZcjUmY8z — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) November 12, 2018

It`s #WorldPneumoniaDay.

Nearly 1 million children die from pneumonia each year.

Half of those deaths are linked to #AirPollution.

Let`s STOP pneumonia. It`s time to #BreatheLife.https://t.co/0mO6cmC7Q7 pic.twitter.com/KFw0fbmu2N — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 12, 2018

Pneumonia is the leading cause of death for children under five, but timely intervention can save lives. This is how we are working with partners to end #pneumonia for good.@FundlaCaixa #EveryChildALIVE pic.twitter.com/SU05kPIjFj — UNICEF (@UNICEF) November 12, 2018

Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. The lungs are made up of small sacs called alveoli, which fill with air when a healthy person breathes. When an individual has pneumonia, the alveoli are filled with pus and fluid, which makes breathing painful and limits oxygen intake.