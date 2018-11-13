17 lakh Indian children to die due to pneumonia by 2030; here’s how it can be averted

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 12:39 PM

The study conducted by UK-based NGO 'Save The Children' showed that India will also be among the top four countries in the world to bear the highest pneumonia deaths by 2030.

India, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo are likely to witness the highest pneumonia deaths by 2030India, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo are likely to witness the highest pneumonia deaths by 2030. (Image: Reuters)

Pneumonia, despite being treatable, is likely to kill over 17 lakh Indian children in India and over 1.1 crore children around the world, a study has shown. The study conducted by UK-based NGO ‘Save The Children’ showed that India will also be among the top four countries in the world to bear the highest pneumonia deaths by 2030.

India, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo are likely to witness the highest pneumonia deaths by 2030. The study was released on Monday, which was the World Pneumonia Day.

The study pointed out that the deaths are likely despite the disease being treatable. The report showed that of the 1.1 crore expected deaths, over 40 lakh could be easily averted if focused actions are taken. The study said that improve rates of vaccination, treatment and nutrition are key to avert the deadly disease among children below five years of age.

As per the World Bank data, pneumonia accounted for 16% of all deaths of children under five years old, killing 9,20,136 children in 2015. It pointed out that while pneumonia caused by bacteria can be treated with antibiotics, only one-third of children suffering the disease receive the antibiotics they need.

The Ministry of Health posted a tweet on the World Pneumonia Day to spread awareness about preventing the disease.

Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. The lungs are made up of small sacs called alveoli, which fill with air when a healthy person breathes. When an individual has pneumonia, the alveoli are filled with pus and fluid, which makes breathing painful and limits oxygen intake.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. 17 lakh Indian children to die due to pneumonia by 2030; here’s how it can be averted
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition