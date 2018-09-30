15th Finance Commission team on 3-day visit to Bihar

The seminar, which is being organised by Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI), will be addressed by N K Singh while Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary will preside over the function.

A team of the , led by its chief N K Singh, has arrived here on a three-day visit to Bihar, beginning Monday. The finance panel will take part in a national seminar on “Addressing the problems of inter-state and inter-district disparity of India” on Monday, according to a press release. The seminar, which is being organised by Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI), will be addressed by N K Singh while Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary will preside over the function.

Jharkhand Parliamentary Affairs, Food and Supply Minister Saryu Rai will deliver the special address at the seminar. During the tour, the team would gather feedback from the state for making recommendations to the Centre on allocation of funds. The other members of the team are Shaktikanta Das, Anoop Singh, Ashok Lahiri and Ramesh Chand.

The members of the panel will have meetings with the state ministers, political parties, panchayati raj organisations, urban local bodies and representatives of trade and industry. The commission is a statutory body constituted every five years to devise a formula for allocation of net central tax proceeds between the Centre and states. It will give its recommendations for devolution of taxes and other fiscal matters for five years commencing on 1 April 2020.