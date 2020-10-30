  • MORE MARKET STATS

15th Finance Commission finalises report, to submit it to president on November 9

October 30, 2020

The 15th Finance Commission will submit its report for fiscal years 2021-22 to 2025-26 to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9, an official statement said on Friday.

The commission under Chairman N K Singh on Friday concluded its deliberations on the report.

The report was signed by Singh and members of the commission — Ajay Narayan Jha, Anoop Singh, Ashok Lahiri and Ramesh Chand.

“The commission had sought time to present its report to the Honourable President of India. It has now been communicated by the office of the president that the report submission will be on November 9, 2020,” the statement said.

The commission will also present a copy of the report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi later next month.

The report, which contains recommendations pertaining to five financial years, 2021-22 to 2025-26, will be tabled in Parliament by the union finance minister along with an action taken report of the Government of India.

“The commission has finalised report after wide-ranging consultations with the Union and state governments, local governments at different tiers, chairmen and members of previous finance commissions, advisory council to the commission and other domain experts, academic institutions of eminence and multi-lateral institutions,” the statement added.

