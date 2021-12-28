15 crore workers registered on e-Shram portal

Around 14 crore of those registered earn Rs 10,000 and below a month, followed by a little over 62 lakh with a monthly income of Rs 10,001 and Rs 15,000.

Nearly 15 crore unorganised sector workers have so far got themselves registered in the e-Shram portal, which the government launched four months ago to create a comprehensive database of such workers and facilitate delivery of various welfare programmes and entitlements meant for them.

Around 14 crore of those registered earn Rs 10,000 and below a month, followed by a little over 62 lakh with a monthly income of Rs 10,001 and Rs 15,000. Of those registered, 61% are in the 18-40 years age bracket.Uttar Pradesh topped the list among all states with 4.15 crore registrations followed by West Bengal at 2.32 crore, Bihar at 1.44 crore, Odisha at 1.26 crore and Jharkhand at 63 lakh.

Female workers far outstripped their male counterparts comprising 52.7% of the total registration.More than 7.5 crore of those registered are from the agriculture sector, 1.6 crore are from the construction sector. Domestic and household workers are the third in the list with 1.5 crore registration.

Launching the portal on August 26, the government had said that all of the 38 crore unorganised workers (as per the Economic Survey 2019-20) would be registered on the portal. It did not give any timeframe, though.All eligible registered unorganised workers are entitled to get benefit of an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2.0 Lakh for a year free of cost through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).