1,300 ATMs closed in 2017-18; check how many PSU, private bank ATMs are there in India

The central bank in its annual report on ‘Trend and Progress of Banking in India’ said that ATMs were closed ‘primarily’ due to branch rationalisation by a few public sector banks.

The number of ATMs in the country declined marginally by 1,300 to 2.07 lakh in the financial year 2017-18, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report showed. The total number of ATMs declined from 208,354 in FY17 to 207,052 due to several reasons.

The central bank in its annual report on ‘Trend and Progress of Banking in India’ said that ATMs were closed ‘primarily’ due to branch rationalisation by a few public sector banks. “In FY18, the number of ATMs of state-run banks declined to 1.45 lakh from 1.48 lakh in FY17,” the RBI said in the report.

The number of operational on-site ATMs also came down to 1.06 lakh in FY18 from 1.09 lakh. On the other hand, off-site ATMs increased to 1 lakh from 98,545.

“During 2018-19 (up to August), the number of ATMs (excluding SFBs and PBs) declined further

to 204,285, attributable to the increasing use of electronic means of payments,” the RBI said in the report.

While PSBs closed down ATMs, private sector banks installed more ATMs in FY18. The number ATM run by private sector banks was to 60,145 in FY18, up from 58,833 in the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, the growth of credit cards continued to accelerate in 2017-18, while the rate of growth of debit cards slackened.

“Availability of easy equated monthly instalment (EMI) facilities, cash-backs, rewards and discounts offered on various e-commerce platforms were the major drivers of credit card growth,” the report added.