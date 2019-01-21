12 large states, including Gujarat, Bihar, failed on jobs, despite faster growth: Crisil

By: | Updated: January 21, 2019 10:39 PM

In Gujarat, Bihar and Haryana, growth could have been more employment generating sectors have grown the fastest, it said, adding Rajasthan, Jharkhand and MP recorded the lowest growth.

Gujarat, Bihar, jobs in bihar, jobs in gujarat, gdp, Indian Economy,  GSDP expansionThe growth has not been equitable, it said, pointing out that the chasm on per capital income between low-income states and high income states has only widened.

Even as 12 large states grew faster than national GDP in FY18, the same has not translated into job creation, as GSDP expansion has come in from sectors which are less job-intensive, says a report. The Crisil report comes in the immediate backdrop of a report by the independent think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy which said as many as 1.1 crore jobs were lost in 2018 alone.

“Growth has not quite been conducive to job creation in a majority of the states,” Crisil said Monday. It said 11 states have recorded lower growth in employment-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, construction and trade, and hotels, transport and communication services, compared with the national rate.

Also read| Where are jobs? Not just India, the world is asking this question; here’s what worries them most

In Gujarat, Bihar and Haryana, growth could have been more employment generating sectors have grown the fastest, it said, adding Rajasthan, Jharkhand and MP recorded the lowest growth. No wonder of these the first and the last states voted the incumbent BJP governments in the December elections.

The report said 12 states grew faster than nation last fiscal. The growth has not been equitable, it said, pointing out that the chasm on per capital income between low-income states and high income states has only widened. Most states were found to have veered off the targets under the fiscal responsibility and budget management act, the report said, adding because of the pressure on fiscal deficit for the Centre, the states have become the engines of government spending, accounting for a bulk 65 percent of the total money spent.

Rajasthan, Jharkhand and UP topped the tally in proportion of capex in state spending in the past three years, it said. However, critical areas including health, irrigation and education did not get as much attention on spending as it ought to have been, it added. Going by the three crucial factors of inflation, growth and fiscal deficit, Gujarat and Karnataka remained among top three performing states, it said, adding Kerala and Punjab stayed stuck in the bottom three.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. 12 large states, including Gujarat, Bihar, failed on jobs, despite faster growth: Crisil
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition