Surprising! 11 states, UTs didn’t distribute free foodgrains in July – List of states

Foodgrains were distributed to 49.87 crore beneficiaries against the total of 81 crore. About 24.94 lakh tonnes of grains were distributed to them in July, he said.

As many as 11 Union territories and states, including Punjab and West Bengal, did not distribute free foodgrains in July under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday. As a result, free foodgrains have been able to reach only about 62 per cent of the total 81 crore beneficiaries during last month through ration shops, he said urging the states to speed up the distribution.

The lower distribution rate in July was also because several states follow a bimonthly, trimonthly or once-in-six-months plan for supply of grains in one go, he added. Free foodgrains are being distributed under the PMGKAY since April this year to beneficiaries identified under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to tide over the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. About 5 kg grains per beneficiary and 1 kg chana per beneficiary family are given under the scheme, which was initially launched for three months but was later extended till November.

“In the first three months, states and Union territories had distributed foodgrains to about 95 per cent beneficiaries under the PMGKAY. But, the distribution in July reached 62 per cent,” Paswan said at a virtual press conference.

Paswan also said 11 states and Union territories, including Punjab, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Pudduchery, Nagaland, Mizoram, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar, did not undertake distribution July. Around nine states completed 90 per cent distribution and five states did 80 per cent distribution of free foodgrains during last month, he added.

Stating that foodgrain distribution is still underway, Paswan said that in August so far, states have been able to distribute about 72,711 tonnes via ration shops to about 1.45 crore beneficiaries under the PMGKAY. “Several states are distributing in one go either bimonthly, trimonthly or once in six months. Much of the distribution should take place in the current month,” he added.

On the status of grain distribution in flood-hit states, the minister said the distribution has affected Assam and Bihar where grains were distributed in July to only 21 per cent and 52 per cent beneficiaries, respectively, under the PMGKAY. Raising concern over the doorstep delivery of foodgrains in Delhi, Paswan said such facilities are good to those beneficiaries who are living in the national capital.

“But, what happens to those who are coming from outside and want to avail the ration. I urge Delhi Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) to look into this matter,” he said. Asserting that the government will connect all states and UTs under ration card portability service ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ before March 2021, the minister said already 24 states and UTs have joined so far.

“Beneficiaries have availed the portability service to get their ration. Over 12,900 tonnes of foodgrains have been distributed through this mechanism,” he said. Under the ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ initiative, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled foodgrains under NFSA from any fair price shop in the country using the same ration card.

By next month, Lakshadweep and Ladakh are going to integrate with this system, while Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Delhi will join in October and Meghalaya in December, he added. Paswan said there is no shortage of foodgrains in the government godowns as state-run Food Corporation of India currently have a total stock of 75 million tonnes.