108 economists can’t be ignored: Oxfam disses CAs; says accountants don’t represent 93% labour force

Amid the controversy about the state of unemployment in India, Oxfam has come out guns blazing in support of the 108 economists who raised concerns over political interference in publishing official data, while dissing the 131 CAs who had countered the economists’ claims. The concerns raised by these 108 economists on the credibility of the official data can not be dismissed, Diya Dutta, Research Manager, Oxfam India, said today.

“These 108 economists are the who’s who of the country and the world, therefore we cannot dismiss what they are saying.The government must stand up to listen to what they are saying,” Diya Dutta said at an event, responding to a query by Financial Express Online. “The suppressing of the data such as PLFS is not desirable. Without proper data, government cannot rectify the problems in the society,” she said.

Rising unemployment and falling labour force in India is of concern given the demographic dividend of India, which may also turn into demographic disaster if something is not done soon to address the problem.

Meanwhile, another official of the prominent NGO sought to dismiss the counter claims made by 131 CAs, saying that they are not the true representatives of India’s workforce. The CAs, whose job is to file income tax of companies, do not represent the 93 per cent of the workforce, which is in the informal sector, said Ranu Bhogal, Director of Policy, Research and Campaigns, Oxfam India.

Moreover, the thrust of the NSSO is to provide data to a wide range of people who are able to subject it to analysis and decide for themselves what they think. It is that process which has been interrupted, said Partha Mukhopadhyay, Senior Fellow, Centre For Policy Research.

They were speaking at the launch of a new report: ‘Mind The Gap — State of Employment in India’.

The problem is not just jobs, but lack of decent jobs, said Diya Dutta. The vast majority of the youth who are being educated will not be satisfied with low skilled manual labour jobs any longer, she said.

She further suggested the government to create enough number of quality jobs which can provide social security benefits, job security and match the rising aspirations of the working age population.