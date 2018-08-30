100 districts geo-tag works under MPLADs, to avoid duplication, says DV Sadananda

The 100 districts which geo-tagged works under MPLADS fall in 90 different constituencies.

In order to avoid duplication of projects funded under the MPLAD scheme, works in as many as 100 districts have been geo-tagged, Statistics Minister DV Sadananda said today. Moreover, using the Geographical Information System (GIS) on the MPLADS portal, MPs can now recommend projects online across the country under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme. “100 districts have geo-tagged works under the MPLADS.

The updated portal allows to geo-tag works. This would facilitate the states/UTs in sharing the best practices/works being done under the scheme,” the minister told reporters after a review meeting of the scheme. Sadananda said it will help avoid duplication of works under the scheme as sometimes funds are sought more than once for one particular work for a location.

The 100 districts which geo-tagged works under MPLADS fall in 90 different constituencies. The ministry has asked the states that district authorities should provide data about all works in their area under the scheme. He also said that over 75 per cent of the funds allocated under the MPLADS has been utilised till July this year.

However, he expressed concern over pendency of installments, slow utilisation of MPLADS funds and closure of accounts under earlier Lok Sabhas like 14th and 15th. According to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation estimates till July 31, 2018, total pending installments of funds under the MPLADS was Rs 2,932 crore out of the released amount of Rs 7,097 crore.

It said that as many as 17 states have more than 10 per cent of unspent balance over release funds. The other issue highlighted by the ministry is closure of accounts. The scheme provides for 18 months to complete works and three months subsequently for settling and closing the accounts. The MOSPI said that as many as 208 accounts up to 14th Lok Sabha are yet to be closed as on August 6, 2018.

Similarly 318 accounts of 15th Lok Sabha are yet to be closed as on August 6, 2018. It also said that Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, Odisha are best performing States/UTs in terms of uploading the information (Monthly Progress Report and Work-wise details) on the MPLADS web Portal.

UTs like Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are amongst the higher side of the performance having maximum percentage utilization of funds over release. Since April, 2014 out of 4,67,144 works recommended by the MPs (Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), 4,11,612 works have been sanctioned and 3,84,260 works have been completed up to July 31, 2018. The MPLAD scheme was launched in 1993-94 and this is its silver jubilee year.

Since the inception of the scheme till July, Rs 47,922.75 crore has been released under the Scheme and works of Rs 49,065.58 crore have been sanctioned by the District Authorities. Of the total release since inception, Rs 45,604.94 crore have been utilised. This is more than 95 per cent of the release. Sadananda also urged MPs to contribute towards rehabilitation works in Kerala in wake of recent floods there causing widespread destruction to the lives and property.