10 states given permission to borrow additional Rs 28,204 cr for power sector reforms last fiscal

The finance ministry on Thursday said 10 states were given the permission to borrow an additional Rs 28,204 crore in FY22 for undertaking power sector reforms.

The 10 states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

“Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has granted additional borrowing permission of Rs 28,204 crore to 10 states for undertaking the stipulated reforms in power sector in 2021-22,” it said in a statement.

In the financial year 2022-23 too, the states can avail the facility of additional borrowing linked to reforms in power sector. An amount of Rs 1,22,551 crore will be available as incentive to the states for undertaking these reforms in 2022-23, it added.

The finance ministry, based on the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission, had decided to grant additional borrowing space of upto 0.5 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states every year for a four year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25 based on the reforms undertaken by them in the power sector.

The objective of granting financial incentives as additional borrowing permissions for taking up reforms in power sector are to improve the operational and economic efficiency of the sector, and promote a sustained increase in paid electricity consumption.