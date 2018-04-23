10 states account for over 83 pc of e-way bill generation, Gujarat tops chart

As many as ten states account for over 83 per cent of the e-way bills being generated in the last three weeks with Gujarat topping the chart, GSTN said today. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

As many as ten states account for over 83 per cent of the e-way bills being generated in the last three weeks with Gujarat topping the chart, GSTN said today. Between April 1-22, over 1.84 crore bills have been generated on the e-way portal. Over 34.41 lakh e-way bills were generated by Gujarat, followed by 26.23 lakh generated by Karnataka and 21.06 lakh by Maharashtra, as per the GSTN data.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh has generated over 15.49 lakh e-way bills followed by Haryana (14.69 lakh) and Delhi (10.94 lakh). From April 1, the government had launched the electronic way or e-way bill system for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another. The same for intra or within the state movement has been rolled out from April 15. So far, 12 states have made e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of goods.

Four more states– Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya, and Union territory of Puducherry– will launch intra-state e-way bill from April 25.