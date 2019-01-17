1-crore employees benefitted! PMRPY, scheme generating new employment by incentivising employers, crossed 10-million mark

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 8:58 PM

PMRPY was announced on August 7, 2016, and is being implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Employment through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

It said the entire system is online and Aadhaar-based with no human interface in the implementation of the scheme.

The government Thursday said the number of employees benefiting from the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY), the scheme for generating new employment by incentivising employers, has crossed the 1-crore mark. Under the scheme, the government is paying full employers’ contribution of 12 per cent (towards EPF and Employees’ Pension Scheme both), for a period of 3 years in respect of new employees who have been registered with the EPFO on or after April 1, 2016, with salary up to Rs 15,000 per month.

“PMRPY, the flagship scheme of the Central government for employment generation, has crossed the milestone of one crore beneficiaries as on January 14, 2019,” the labour ministry said in a statement. PMRPY was announced on August 7, 2016, and is being implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Employment through the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

“During 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 (up to January 15, 2019), 33,031, 30,27,612, and 69,49,436 beneficiaries, respectively, have been enrolled with EPFO under PMRPY. The number of establishments who have benefitted during the implementation of the scheme is 1.24 lakh,” the statement said. It said the entire system is online and Aadhaar-based with no human interface in the implementation of the scheme.

“PMRPY has a dual benefit — on the one hand the employer is incentivised for increasing the employee base in the establishment through payment of EPF contribution of 12 per cent of wage, which otherwise would have been borne by the employer and on the other hand, a large number of workers find jobs in such establishments. “A direct benefit is that these workers have access to social security benefit through provident fund, pension and death-linked insurance. The terminal date for registration of beneficiaries through an establishment under the PMRPY is March 31, 2019,” it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. 1-crore employees benefitted! PMRPY, scheme generating new employment by incentivising employers, crossed 10-million mark
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition