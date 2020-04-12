1.26 crore cylinders booked under PM’s Ujjwala scheme; this many delivered to beneficiaries

Free cylinders will be delivered to Ujjwala beneficiaries during the three-month period April to June 2020 under PMGKY.

Around 85 lakh cylinders have been delivered to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries in April under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) as part of the economic response to Covid-19, Petroleum & Natural Gas ministry told in a statement on Sunday. So far, oil marketing companies (OMC) such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL have initiated the transfer of Rs 5,606 crore into 7.15 crore out of more than 8 crore PMUY beneficiary accounts to get free LPG cylinder under the PMGKY. In April so far, 1.26 crore cylinders have been booked by the beneficiaries. Free cylinders will be delivered to Ujjwala beneficiaries during the three-month period April to June 2020 under PMGKY.

Since the lockdown, 50-60 lakh cylinders are being delivered every day while the waiting period for cylinders in most of the places remain less than two days, the ministry said. The three OMCs have announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each as a “one-time special measure, in the unfortunate case of demise of personnel like show-room staff, godown-keepers, mechanics and delivery boys” engaged in the LPG distributorship chain and impacted by Coronavirus.

PMUY beneficiaries as of March 31, are eligible for benefits under the PMGKY. “OMCs have been transferring an advance equal to the RSP of one 14.2 kg refill or one 5 kg refill depending upon the type of package to the linked bank account of PMUY customer. The customer can use this advance money to take LPG refill,” the ministry said.

India had requested United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently for LPG supplies to fulfil the demand during the April-June period of the scheme. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he spoke to UAE Minister and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc) chief executive Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, PTI cited. “At my request, Dr Jaber assured me of additional LPG supplies from @AdnocGroup to meet the free supply of three LPG refills during April-June period to over 8 crore Ujjwala (PMUY) beneficiaries as part of the economic package announced by the Government,” Pradhan tweeted.