Economy News
Good news for traders! Single-page GST filing system to be ready in 3-6 months, confirms Finance SecretaryPTI | April 20, 2018 10:28 PM
Union finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia today said the proposed new single page GST return filing system will be in place over the next three to six months that will ease the present problems.
Pace of economic reforms in India unlikely to continue in election year, says IMF chief Christine LagardePTI | April 19, 2018 10:15 PM
IMF chief Christine Lagarde today said she does not expect the pace of economic reforms in India to continue in an election year.
India has 19 crore adults without a bank account despite success of ambitious Jan Dhan Yojana, says World BankPTI | April 19, 2018 7:28 PM
Post eway bill rollout small road transport operators to see high complaince cost, says India Ratings & ResearchPTI | April 19, 2018 4:36 PM
Narendra Modi in London: India to invest more than 1 billion pounds in UK, will create over 5500 British jobsPTI | April 19, 2018 3:54 PM
RBI to recoup forex reserves despite being put on US watch list, says reportPTI | April 19, 2018 2:55 PM
Cash crunch: Modi govt, RBI say no shortage, but SBI Research pegs shortfall at whopping Rs 70k crPTI | April 18, 2018 5:51 PM
10 states account for over 83 pc of e-way bill generation, Gujarat tops chartPTI | April 23, 2018 9:59 PM
Besides, Uttar Pradesh has generated over 15.49 lakh e-way bills followed by Haryana (14.69 lakh) and Delhi (10.94 lakh).
Govt exploring sugar cess, GST cut on ethanol, subsidy to farmers – What Gadkari, Paswan and Pradhan discussed?PTI | April 23, 2018 8:31 PM
The meeting was also attended by senior officials of PMO and ministries of agriculture, commerce, food, petroleum and finance.
e-Way Bill to be rolled out from April 25 in these 4 states; check detailsFE Online | April 23, 2018 6:11 PM
After being implemented inter-state from April 1 and in some states last week, the e-Way Bill will be rolled in four states and one union territory from April 25.
4 states, Puducherry to roll out intra-state e-way bill from April 25PTI | April 23, 2018 5:45 PM
The maximum number of e-way bills (both inter and intra state) generated has touched 12 lakh on April 21.
India’s economy on right track but these 7 ‘unfinished’ tasks pose big challenge: KPMGFE Online | April 23, 2018 5:16 PM
The ‘Big Four’ auditor, KPMG, has highlighted seven unfinished tasks that are major indigenous and global challenges for the Indian economy.
India highest recipient of remittances at $69 bn, says World Bank reportPTI | April 23, 2018 4:42 PM
Global remittances, which include flows to high-income countries, grew 7 per cent to USD 613 billion last year, from USD 573 billion in 2016, the bank said.
Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi to discuss US’ ‘protectionist’ trade policy, ‘unprecedented’ developmentsIANS | April 23, 2018 3:54 PM
He was responding to a question if the leaders will discuss trade penalties by the US and other issues like the Korean peninsula crisis.
Is Modi’s Jan-Dhan Yojana really working? Here’s reality check by World BankPragya Srivastava | April 23, 2018 3:37 PM
80% adult Indians now have bank accounts — and India could achieve this tremendous growth due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jan-Dhan Yojana and Aadhaar. Is this success only on paper?
Is London next stop for Raghuram Rajan? RBI experience makes him a contender for Bank of England’s top postFE Online | April 23, 2018 2:22 PM
India’s former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan is being looked at as the top contender for Bank of England governor’s post.
Dramatic rise in NPAs in India after 2015 in one chart, and it’s not Modi’s faultPragya Srivastava | April 23, 2018 12:43 PM
India’s bad loans are fifth highest in the world and surged dramatically after March 2015. While at face value it would seem like the quality of assets deteriorated after Narendra Modi came to power, the reality is completely different. Find out!
How scandals, bad debts at banks threaten India’s economic outlook, PM Narendra ModiBloomberg | April 23, 2018 11:29 AM
Indian banks — the heart of its economy — have had their image tarnished by a string of scandals that have come to light over the past couple months as companies, saddled with excess capacity and subdued demand, struggle with the aftermath of a borrowing spree following the global financial crisis.
UDAY scheme impact: Now, complacency to cost electricity discoms dearAnupam Chatterjee | April 23, 2018 5:34 AM
If the state governments still wanted to keep electricity subsidies, they should give these to the intended beneficiaries via the direct benefit transfer (DBT) route, rather than burden the distribution companies (discoms) by making them the transfer agents, power minister RK Singh said.
Export growth may falter in Financial Year 2019; here’s whyFE Bureau | April 23, 2018 5:30 AM
Merchandise exports hit a three-year high in 2017-18 but slowing growth in shipments of manufacturing goods and raw materials, collateral impact of a global trade war, unfavourable base effect for roughly half the year and temporary discomfort to traders due to last month’s ban on the widely-used letters of undertakings (LoUs) pose risks to export growth in the current fiscal year.
Modi government is working on new labour law protecting dignity of workers; details hereSurya Sarathi Ray | April 23, 2018 5:19 AM
The government has drafted a new labour law, with the overriding objective of ensuring workers’ dignity and well-being at the workplace.
How to reverse the trend of jobless growthAtul Raja | April 23, 2018 3:08 AM
Promoting the growth of MSMEs, skilling for an industry-ready workforce, producing periodic data on employment, promoting & tracking entrepreneurial sector are some ways that can lead to sustainable employment generation
IMF unveils new corruption policy for member statesAFP | April 22, 2018 10:44 PM
IMF officials however say they do not expect the policy will lead to more stringent conditions on loans, which go to a minority of the fund’s 189 members and which already include anti-corruption provisions.
India calls for increase in voting rights at World BankPTI | April 22, 2018 9:13 PM
He further said countries in India’s constituency in the World Bank – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka – now are the highest growing block in South Asia and the world at large.
India calls for strong quota-based permanent resource base for IMFPTI | April 22, 2018 8:14 PM
The RBI Governor welcomed the emphasis by the Fund on sharpening its toolkit to serve the membership, especially the low income countries (LICs) with meaningful and timely lending support and policy advice.
Modi’s demonetisation impact: On dubious deposits, probe agencies made highest-ever snoop info requests to FIUPTI | April 22, 2018 4:00 PM
The FIU is mandated to analyse suspicious financial transactions pertaining to money laundering and terror financing as part of the Ministry of Finance establishment.
GST alert: Shopping at Delhi airport’s ‘duty Free’ shops? Now, pay Goods and Services TaxPTI | April 22, 2018 2:14 PM
International passengers buying goods at airport ‘Duty-Free’ shops here will have to pay GST, with the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) saying that such outlets at the Delhi International Airport is not ‘free from duties’ under the Goods and Services Tax regime.
Narendra Modi’s reforms get another thumbs up! ‘Indian elephant ready to run faster than Chinese dragon’PTI | April 22, 2018 12:56 PM
Global investors feel that the Indian “elephant is ready to run” after sustained economic reforms, a top IMF official has said, but underlined the need for implementing these reforms and having a sound banking sector balance sheet for a steady growth path.
Yogi Adityanath government plans to develop Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway as electronic manufacturing zone; details herePTI | April 22, 2018 11:54 AM
To promote Uttar Pradesh as an ideal investment destination, the state government plans to promote Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway on Delhi’s outskirts as electronics manufacturing zone.
Why India’s growth rate will accelerate in 2018-19: RBI governor explainsPTI | April 22, 2018 11:18 AM
The Indian economy gave a resilient performance in 2017-18 and the country’s growth is expected to accelerate next fiscal, RBI Governor Urjit Patel has said.
Saving PNB: Now, Narendra Modi government intervenes in Nirav Modi firms’ bankruptcy case in USPTI | April 22, 2018 11:05 AM
The government has intervened in the bankruptcy proceedings of Nirav Modi firms in the US to protect the interests of Punjab National Bank, Union minister P P Chaudhary said, amid multi-pronged efforts to deal with the nearly Rs 13,000 crore scam.
RBI to increase interest rates? Here’s why experts believe there is more probability for thisPTI | April 22, 2018 10:56 AM
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain status quo on policy interest rates in this financial year, but the probability of rate hike has increased, experts believe.
India’s pace of growth to accelerate in 2018-19, says RBI governor Urjit PatelPTI | April 22, 2018 4:07 AM
Asserting that the Indian economy turned in a resilient performance in 2017-18, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel has said the country’s growth is expected to accelerate next fiscal.
India’s GDP expected to reach USD 5 trillion by 2025: Economic Affairs SecretaryPTI | April 22, 2018 2:48 AM
With economic reforms adopted in the last few years starting to bear fruit, India is poised to remain the fastest growing large economy in the world, and its GDP is expected to reach USD 5 trillion by 2025, a top Indian official has told the World Bank.
