Economy News

Good news for traders! Single-page GST filing system to be ready in 3-6 months, confirms Finance Secretary

Good news for traders! Single-page GST filing system to be ready in 3-6 months, confirms Finance Secretary | April 20, 2018 10:28 PM

Union finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia today said the proposed new single page GST return filing system will be in place over the next three to six months that will ease the present problems.

Pace of economic reforms in India unlikely to continue in election year, says IMF chief Christine Lagarde
| April 19, 2018 10:15 PM

IMF chief Christine Lagarde today said she does not expect the pace of economic reforms in India to continue in an election year.

India has 19 crore adults without a bank account despite success of ambitious Jan Dhan Yojana, says World Bank

| April 19, 2018 7:28 PM

Post eway bill rollout small road transport operators to see high complaince cost, says India Ratings & Research

| April 19, 2018 4:36 PM

Narendra Modi in London: India to invest more than 1 billion pounds in UK, will create over 5500 British jobs

| April 19, 2018 3:54 PM

RBI to recoup forex reserves despite being put on US watch list, says report

| April 19, 2018 2:55 PM

Cash crunch: Modi govt, RBI say no shortage, but SBI Research pegs shortfall at whopping Rs 70k cr

| April 18, 2018 5:51 PM
