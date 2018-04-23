Economy News

Dramatic rise in NPAs in India after 2015 in one chart, and it’s not Modi’s fault Pragya Srivastava | April 23, 2018 12:43 PM India’s bad loans are fifth highest in the world and surged dramatically after March 2015. While at face value it would seem like the quality of assets deteriorated after Narendra Modi came to power, the reality is completely different. Find out!

How scandals, bad debts at banks threaten India’s economic outlook, PM Narendra Modi Bloomberg | April 23, 2018 11:29 AM Indian banks — the heart of its economy — have had their image tarnished by a string of scandals that have come to light over the past couple months as companies, saddled with excess capacity and subdued demand, struggle with the aftermath of a borrowing spree following the global financial crisis.

UDAY scheme impact: Now, complacency to cost electricity discoms dear Anupam Chatterjee | April 23, 2018 5:34 AM If the state governments still wanted to keep electricity subsidies, they should give these to the intended beneficiaries via the direct benefit transfer (DBT) route, rather than burden the distribution companies (discoms) by making them the transfer agents, power minister RK Singh said.

Export growth may falter in Financial Year 2019; here’s why FE Bureau | April 23, 2018 5:30 AM Merchandise exports hit a three-year high in 2017-18 but slowing growth in shipments of manufacturing goods and raw materials, collateral impact of a global trade war, unfavourable base effect for roughly half the year and temporary discomfort to traders due to last month’s ban on the widely-used letters of undertakings (LoUs) pose risks to export growth in the current fiscal year.

How to reverse the trend of jobless growth Atul Raja | April 23, 2018 3:08 AM Promoting the growth of MSMEs, skilling for an industry-ready workforce, producing periodic data on employment, promoting & tracking entrepreneurial sector are some ways that can lead to sustainable employment generation

IMF unveils new corruption policy for member states AFP | April 22, 2018 10:44 PM IMF officials however say they do not expect the policy will lead to more stringent conditions on loans, which go to a minority of the fund’s 189 members and which already include anti-corruption provisions.

India calls for increase in voting rights at World Bank PTI | April 22, 2018 9:13 PM He further said countries in India’s constituency in the World Bank – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka – now are the highest growing block in South Asia and the world at large.

India calls for strong quota-based permanent resource base for IMF PTI | April 22, 2018 8:14 PM The RBI Governor welcomed the emphasis by the Fund on sharpening its toolkit to serve the membership, especially the low income countries (LICs) with meaningful and timely lending support and policy advice.

GST alert: Shopping at Delhi airport’s ‘duty Free’ shops? Now, pay Goods and Services Tax PTI | April 22, 2018 2:14 PM International passengers buying goods at airport ‘Duty-Free’ shops here will have to pay GST, with the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) saying that such outlets at the Delhi International Airport is not ‘free from duties’ under the Goods and Services Tax regime.

Narendra Modi’s reforms get another thumbs up! ‘Indian elephant ready to run faster than Chinese dragon’ PTI | April 22, 2018 12:56 PM Global investors feel that the Indian “elephant is ready to run” after sustained economic reforms, a top IMF official has said, but underlined the need for implementing these reforms and having a sound banking sector balance sheet for a steady growth path.

Why India’s growth rate will accelerate in 2018-19: RBI governor explains PTI | April 22, 2018 11:18 AM The Indian economy gave a resilient performance in 2017-18 and the country’s growth is expected to accelerate next fiscal, RBI Governor Urjit Patel has said.

Saving PNB: Now, Narendra Modi government intervenes in Nirav Modi firms’ bankruptcy case in US PTI | April 22, 2018 11:05 AM The government has intervened in the bankruptcy proceedings of Nirav Modi firms in the US to protect the interests of Punjab National Bank, Union minister P P Chaudhary said, amid multi-pronged efforts to deal with the nearly Rs 13,000 crore scam.

India’s pace of growth to accelerate in 2018-19, says RBI governor Urjit Patel PTI | April 22, 2018 4:07 AM Asserting that the Indian economy turned in a resilient performance in 2017-18, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel has said the country’s growth is expected to accelerate next fiscal.