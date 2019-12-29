UP govt planning to implement reservation for SCs, STs in contracts for road projects

Published: December 29, 2019 10:39:51 PM

Under this system, we are planning that 21 per cent quota will be fixed for Scheduled Castes, 2 per cent for Scheduled Tribes, 27 per cent for Other Backward Castes, and 10 per cent for poor belonging to the general category," Maurya said here, while laying the foundation of a bridge over the Karnavati river.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday that the state government was planning to implement reservation for SCs and STs in awarding contracts for road projects worth up to Rs 40 lakh. “In awarding contracts for road construction up to Rs 40 lakh, we are planning to implement the reservation system. Under this system, we are planning that 21 per cent quota will be fixed for Scheduled Castes, 2 per cent for Scheduled Tribes, 27 per cent for Other Backward Castes, and 10 per cent for poor belonging to the general category,” Maurya said here, while laying the foundation of a bridge over the Karnavati river.

Maurya, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, later told PTI, “The percentage will be based on the number of projects (pertaining to road construction up to Rs 40 lakh).”

