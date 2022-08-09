ZEX PR Wire recognised as “Best PR SAAS Platform in blockchain space” at IBW 2022 organised by BlockOn Capital

Zex PR Wire is delighted to announce that they are recognised as “Best PR SAAS Platform in Blockchain Space” at Global Blockchain Leaders After party during India Blockchain Week 2022 organised by BlockOn Capital at Aloft, Delhi on 23rd July 2022.

India Blockchain Week 2022 is here to underpin the global Blockchain and Crypto community. It was a 7-day event that blew everyone’s mind. If you are a Blockchain Enthusiast or want to learn about Blockchain, Crypto, DeFi, NFTs & the like, then IBW 2022 is for you. There was a great panel discussion every day on selected topics, followed by a chance for the participants to ask questions from Blockchain leaders directly through the fireside chats. IBW 2022 provided a platform for networking with industry experts along with in-depth & knowledge-boosting virtual sessions. Ergo, this event will give a taste of Blockchain & cryptocurrencies from an expert & technical standpoint.

A Hybrid Blend of Physical and Virtual Events in Delhi was held during the week of IBW. Bringing together four days of physical and exclusive programs, keynotes, live panels, and fireside chats, India Blockchain Week will combine some of the industry’s brightest entrepreneurs, most daring innovators, and the century’s biggest technological developments.

India Blockchain Week saw over 1000 attendees in physical events, exhibitions, Meet-ups, after parties, and thousands more live-streaming, to dive into emerging technology, through the world of Crypto, Blockchain, Defi, and NFTs, the metaverse, and beyond. India Blockchain Week is proud to have India Blockchain Arena at the physical exhibition Fintech Festival at Pragati Maidan Delhi, where entrepreneurs will showcase their products/services.

Many renowned speakers were seen talking about the topic divided into two segments: education day and government day. Harman Puri,Tushar Gandotra, Saksham Jain, Vikas Pandey, Kuntal Ganguly, Utsav Dar, Sunil Arora, Varun Sethi, Alok Rai, Subhas Garg were some of the prominent names who were the key speakers in this week.

