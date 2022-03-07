Women’s Day special Kalpana Chawla NFT collection to go on sale tomorrow – check details

This International Women’s, you can buy exclusive NFT collection of first Indian-American woman space astronaut Kalpana Chawla.

This International Women’s, you can buy exclusive NFT collection of first Indian-American woman space astronaut Kalpana Chawla. NFT marketplace GuardianLink will launch an exclusive NFT collection dedicated to Space Astronaut Kalpana Chawla on beyondlife.club.

Kalpana Chawla was the first Indian-American astronaut who went to space. The NFT drop, comprising 10 never seen before images of Kalpana, is very personal to her husband Jean-Pierre Harrison, BeyondlifeClub said in a statement. The collection will include 250 NFTs in total (25 copies for each of the 10 images). These photographs that have been never shared in a public forum will consist of personalized quotes of Kalpana Chawla under each image.

Kalpana Chawla (March 17, 1962 – February 1, 2003) was an Indian-born American astronaut and engineer who was the first woman of Indian origin to go to space. She first flew on Space Shuttle Columbia in 1997 as a mission specialist and primary robotic arm operator. Her second flight was on STS-107, the final flight of Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003.

Chawla was one of the seven crew members who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster when the spacecraft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Chawla was posthumously awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor in the US,and several streets, universities, and institutions have been named in her honor.She is regarded as a global hero of space. Aiming to help people own a piece of what Kalpana Chawla represented to women globally, Jean-Pierre Harrison said that Kalpana Chawla fought with sheer resilience and raw passion to be the first Indian-American to go to space.

“In recognition of Kalpana’s achievements, I have approved the release of NFTs consisting of rare and previously unseen photographs of moments from her life. This set of NFTs will be released on International Women’s Day, 8 March 2022, on BeyondLife.club, powered by GuardianLink. Proceeds from this sale will be donated to an Indian charity with an outstanding record of supporting and educating children from some of India’s poorest areas”, said Jean-Pierre Harrison.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO of GuardianLink said, “India’s NFT space is growing at a massive speed and we are witnessing an increased adoption among users. It is indeed a proud moment for us to have been launching Kalpana Chawla’s inspirational quotes and pictures in the form of NFTs on our platform. We are glad that through us and with the help of Jean-Pierre Harrison, we will be able to connect and touch the lives of her million fans. With its foundation in Creative Media, GuardianLink has always led the race in terms of designing high impact creative NFTs protected by our Anti.RIP technology and legitimacy protocol, protecting the rights of our creators”.

GuardianLink marketplace allows users to create their own brand and exist in a decentralized Web3 world. GuardianLink said it has focussed on creating highly curated NFTs for global appeal that has long term value for the investors and continuous its inspiration through finding rarity, uniqueness and authenticity in its offering.